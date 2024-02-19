  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy50 C
  • Tuesday, 20 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(22 minutes ago)
Aliyev's meeting with Erdogan in Ankara

Aliyev's meeting with Erdogan in Ankara

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Aliyev's meeting with Erdogan in Ankara

On February 19, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey met in Ankara. At first the heads of state held one-to-one talks, and after  with the participation of delegation , “Anadolu” agency reported. After the talks, the leaders will speak at a joint press conference.

During the talks, the parties will discuss the full range of bilateral relations, as well as steps to further deepen cooperation. In addition, the parties will discuss current regional issues.

Leave a review

Politics

  • Ban on "Abzas media" employees' communication with their relatives lifted Politics
    • 20 February 2024, 11:45

    Ban on "Abzas media" employees' communication with their relatives lifted

    The investigative body has cancelled the ban on meetings and telephone conversations with relatives of the arrested employees of the online publication "Abzas media". Aysha Abdel Gadir, lawyer of one of the employees of the publication, informed Turan about it.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 19 February 2024, 18:22

    Turkiye and Azerbaijan will bring mutual trade to $15 billion – Erdogan

    At the end of the talks between the heads of Azerbaijan and Turkey, bilateral documents were signed in Ankara. The Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Council of Higher Education of Turkiye signed a Memorandum on the establishment of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University;

    Read more
  • Gubad Ibadoglu's family fears that he will suffer the fate of Navalny Politics
    • 19 February 2024, 18:07

    Gubad Ibadoglu's family fears that he will suffer the fate of Navalny

    Relatives of the arrested opposition politician and economist Gubad Ibadoglu fear that he may share the fate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in a penal prison. "Back in September last year, I appealed to the heads of foreign embassies in Azerbaijan about the absence of effective medical care for my brother in custody. We, his family, expressed concern that Gubad could be physically destroyed," the politician's brother Ghalib Bayramov told Turan.

    Read more
  • Yeni Azerbaijan activist sentenced to 10 years in prison Politics
    • 19 February 2024, 17:48

    Yeni Azerbaijan activist sentenced to 10 years in prison

    Jabrail Farzaliyev, a member of the youth association of the ruling “Yeni Azerbaijan” party, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud and embezzlement. He was accused of embezzling 342 thousand manats from “Pashabank” and 395 thousand manats from the State Youth Foundation.

    Read more

Nazirlər Kabineti təsdiq olundu... – Hafiz Həsənov Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line