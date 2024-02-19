Yeni Azerbaijan activist sentenced to 10 years in prison

Jabrail Farzaliyev, a member of the youth association of the ruling “Yeni Azerbaijan” party, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud and embezzlement. He was accused of embezzling 342 thousand manats from “Pashabank” and 395 thousand manats from the State Youth Foundation.

At the trial, Farzaliyev denied the fraud charge, but admitted that he had committed "negligence." On February 19, in his last word, he said that he had an agreement with the bank and was ready to return the funds to “Pashabank” over time.

Farzaliev's lawyer stated that there was no corpus delicti in his actions, and the Youth Foundation could have demanded funds in a civil lawsuit. Farzaliyev was also an advisor to the Chairman of the State Center for International Studies. As a political scientist, he made comments in the media.