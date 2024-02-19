Gubad Ibadoglu's family fears that he will suffer the fate of Navalny
Gubad Ibadoglu's family fears that he will suffer the fate of Navalny
Relatives of the arrested opposition politician and economist Gubad Ibadoglu fear that he may share the fate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in a penal prison. "Back in September last year, I appealed to the heads of foreign embassies in Azerbaijan about the absence of effective medical care for my brother in custody. We, his family, expressed concern that Gubad could be physically destroyed," the politician's brother Ghalib Bayramov told Turan.
He noted that he regularly provides local and international structures with data on threats to Ibadoglu's health. Despite serious problems, Ibadoglu is denied hospitalization. "After Navalny's death, we seriously fear that the same fate may befall my brother," Bayramov said.
* On July 24 of this year, the Narimanov District Court of Baku arrested Gubad Ibadoglu, chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Prosperity Party (ADR), for 3 months and 26 days. He was accused of selling counterfeit money (Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan), as well as 167-3.1 (storage and distribution of extremist materials).
A number of countries and international organizations, including the U.S. State Department, U.S. senators and congressmen, have called for Ibadoglu's release.
