Turkiye and Azerbaijan will bring mutual trade to $15 billion – Erdogan
At the end of the talks between the heads of Azerbaijan and Turkey, bilateral documents were signed in Ankara. The Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Council of Higher Education of Turkiye signed a Memorandum on the establishment of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University;
The agreement on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine was signed by the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister and the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkiye;
The agreement on the elimination of double taxation with respect to income taxes and the prevention of tax evasion was signed by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Minister of Treasury and Finance of Turkiye.
In his speech, Turkish President Erdogan noted that the volume of trade between Turkiye and Azerbaijan in 2023 reached 7.5 billion dollars. "We will make every effort to reach the target of $15 billion," he said
With the end of the occupation in Karabakh, a historic window of opportunity has opened for the establishment of permanent peace in the region. It is very important that this window of opportunity does not close, Erdogan said and called on third parties to do everything possible to conclude peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
In turn, Ilham Aliyev noted that cooperation between the two countries will not be limited to the above-mentioned issues. Cooperation in the field of defense, as well as education, occupies a special place.
