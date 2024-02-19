'This is the measles we know or not...'

Since 2023, Azerbaijan has been grappling with a persistent measles outbreak, a concerning public health issue that has resulted in fatalities among affected individuals. Recent reports indicate that the outbreak continues, with the most recent case reported on February 15, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by health authorities in the country.

The latest casualty of this outbreak was a student in the 5th grade of Secondary School No. 8 in the Sabail District of Baku, who succumbed to complications arising from measles. This unfortunate incident underscores the severity of the situation and the urgent need for effective intervention measures.

Despite efforts by the Association for the management of medical territorial units (Tabib) to address the outbreak, the exact nature of the infectious disease responsible for the recent cases remains undisclosed. This lack of transparency raises concerns about the adequacy of the public health response and the dissemination of crucial information to the populace.

Official statistics from the State Statistics Committee (SSC) reveal alarming figures, with 1493 reported cases of measles in Azerbaijan from January to November 2023, predominantly affecting children. Moreover, data from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate a sharp increase in measles infections, with 2,919 cases reported in November 2023 alone.

Despite the high incidence of measles cases, there is a notable absence of official statements regarding mortality rates among those infected. This dearth of information impedes the comprehensive understanding of the outbreak's impact and hampers efforts to implement targeted interventions.

In response to the outbreak, health authorities have emphasized the importance of vaccination as a preventive measure. Vaccines against measles, administered to children under the age of 6 according to the national vaccination calendar, have been distributed in Azerbaijan since 2014 through UNICEF. However, the origin of the vaccines remains undisclosed, raising questions about their safety and efficacy.

Efforts to contain the outbreak have included a widespread vaccination campaign, with over a hundred thousand children vaccinated against measles, rubella, and epidemic mumps. Despite these efforts, the influx of imported cases from other countries has contributed to the local transmission of the infection across various regions of Azerbaijan.

In an interview with Turan, infectious disease specialist Tayyar Eyvazov highlights the fatal complications associated with measles, including pneumonia, sepsis, and encephalitis. Factors such as immunodeficiency states, delayed medical care, and inadequate treatment exacerbate the risk of mortality among infected individuals.

In educational institutions under the supervision of the state agency for preschool and general education, preventive measures are being implemented to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases. Decisions regarding the transition to distance learning are made in consultation with the Center for hygiene and Epidemiology, reflecting a proactive approach to safeguarding public health.

Turan was informed by the state agency for preschool and general education that medical-preventive, disinfectant and other preventive measures are being taken in educational institutions operating under the control of the department in order to prevent infectious and seasonal diseases, viruses, and improve the effectiveness of relevant preventive measures in this area.

Despite these efforts, concerns persist regarding the lack of comprehensive epidemiological data and the absence of genetic analysis of the measles virus. Radiologist Aydin Aliyev, in an interview with Radio Azadlig, emphasizes the need for rigorous surveillance and monitoring to assess the mutation of the virus and inform targeted interventions.

Furthermore, the disruption of measles vaccination services during the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the outbreak, highlighting the interconnectedness of public health crises and the importance of maintaining essential immunization programs.

In conclusion, the measles outbreak in Azerbaijan underscores the critical need for robust public health interventions, transparent communication, and collaborative efforts to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases. Vaccination remains a cornerstone of preventive strategies, but concerted action is required to address systemic challenges and ensure the health and well-being of the population.