  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy50 C
  • Tuesday, 20 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(23 minutes ago)
'This is the measles we know or not...'
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

'This is the measles we know or not...'

Since 2023, Azerbaijan has been grappling with a persistent measles outbreak, a concerning public health issue that has resulted in fatalities among affected individuals. Recent reports indicate that the outbreak continues, with the most recent case reported on February 15, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by health authorities in the country.

The latest casualty of this outbreak was a student in the 5th grade of Secondary School No. 8 in the Sabail District of Baku, who succumbed to complications arising from measles. This unfortunate incident underscores the severity of the situation and the urgent need for effective intervention measures.

Despite efforts by the Association for the management of medical territorial units (Tabib) to address the outbreak, the exact nature of the infectious disease responsible for the recent cases remains undisclosed. This lack of transparency raises concerns about the adequacy of the public health response and the dissemination of crucial information to the populace.

Official statistics from the State Statistics Committee (SSC) reveal alarming figures, with 1493 reported cases of measles in Azerbaijan from January to November 2023, predominantly affecting children. Moreover, data from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate a sharp increase in measles infections, with 2,919 cases reported in November 2023 alone.

Despite the high incidence of measles cases, there is a notable absence of official statements regarding mortality rates among those infected. This dearth of information impedes the comprehensive understanding of the outbreak's impact and hampers efforts to implement targeted interventions.

In response to the outbreak, health authorities have emphasized the importance of vaccination as a preventive measure. Vaccines against measles, administered to children under the age of 6 according to the national vaccination calendar, have been distributed in Azerbaijan since 2014 through UNICEF. However, the origin of the vaccines remains undisclosed, raising questions about their safety and efficacy.

Efforts to contain the outbreak have included a widespread vaccination campaign, with over a hundred thousand children vaccinated against measles, rubella, and epidemic mumps. Despite these efforts, the influx of imported cases from other countries has contributed to the local transmission of the infection across various regions of Azerbaijan.

In an interview with Turan, infectious disease specialist Tayyar Eyvazov highlights the fatal complications associated with measles, including pneumonia, sepsis, and encephalitis. Factors such as immunodeficiency states, delayed medical care, and inadequate treatment exacerbate the risk of mortality among infected individuals.

In educational institutions under the supervision of the state agency for preschool and general education, preventive measures are being implemented to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases. Decisions regarding the transition to distance learning are made in consultation with the Center for hygiene and Epidemiology, reflecting a proactive approach to safeguarding public health.

Turan was informed by the state agency for preschool and general education that medical-preventive, disinfectant and other preventive measures are being taken in educational institutions operating under the control of the department in order to prevent infectious and seasonal diseases, viruses, and improve the effectiveness of relevant preventive measures in this area.

Despite these efforts, concerns persist regarding the lack of comprehensive epidemiological data and the absence of genetic analysis of the measles virus. Radiologist Aydin Aliyev, in an interview with Radio Azadlig, emphasizes the need for rigorous surveillance and monitoring to assess the mutation of the virus and inform targeted interventions.

Furthermore, the disruption of measles vaccination services during the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the outbreak, highlighting the interconnectedness of public health crises and the importance of maintaining essential immunization programs.

In conclusion, the measles outbreak in Azerbaijan underscores the critical need for robust public health interventions, transparent communication, and collaborative efforts to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases. Vaccination remains a cornerstone of preventive strategies, but concerted action is required to address systemic challenges and ensure the health and well-being of the population.

Leave a review

Social

  • Another bowling alley at school. The Interior Ministry is conducting an investigation Social
    • 20 February 2024, 11:28

    Another bowling alley at school. The Interior Ministry is conducting an investigation

    A recent video circulating on social networks depicting a violent altercation involving a child has sparked outrage and raised concerns over the prevalence of bullying and violence among adolescents in Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the incident, aiming to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure justice for the victim.

    Read more
  • An attempt to smuggle a large batch of drugs from Iran has been stopped Social
    • 19 February 2024, 16:09

    An attempt to smuggle a large batch of drugs from Iran has been stopped

    On February 19, at 3:30 a.m., Azerbaijani border guards of the "Goytapa" detachment recorded a violation of the border by three unknown persons from Iran. After demanding to stop and firing into the air, the violators ran back. When examining the scene, the border guards found bundles of marijuana with a total weight of 15.6 kg. and 1,000 Methadone - 49 tablets. An investigation is is ongoing, the statement of the State City Service on Monday.

    Read more
  • Azercell is now in Fuzuli! Social
    • 19 February 2024, 14:52

    Azercell is now in Fuzuli!

    The leading mobile operator is expanding its service center network in Karabakh. "Azercell Telecom" LLC continues to contribute to the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories of the country. Thus, the company is pleased to announce the opening of the first mobile services center in Fuzuli.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan Introduces Veterinary Passport for Pets, Aligned with International Standards Social
    • 19 February 2024, 14:43

    Azerbaijan Introduces Veterinary Passport for Pets, Aligned with International Standards

    The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (AQTA) has presented the official form of the "Veterinary Passport for Dogs, cats and other pets", which is a step aimed at improving animal protection standards and compliance with regulatory requirements in the country.

    Read more

Nazirlər Kabineti təsdiq olundu... – Hafiz Həsənov Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line