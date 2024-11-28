Amnesty International Campaign for Arrested Journalists in Azerbaijan
Amnesty International Campaign for Arrested Journalists in Azerbaijan
On November 27, it marked one year since the arrest of Kanal-13 editor Aziz Orudjev, who was detained just a week after the arrest of employees from another media outlet, Abzas Media. According to Orudjev’s family, his health has significantly deteriorated during his time in detention. Over 20 journalists are currently imprisoned in Azerbaijan.
Amnesty International has called for signing a petition demanding the Azerbaijani authorities immediately release all activists and journalists who have been arrested solely for exercising their right to freedom of speech. The petition can be signed here: https://eurasia.amnesty.org/trebuem-osvobodit-zhurnalistov-i-aktivistov-v-azerbajdzhane/
Politics
-
- 29 November 2024, 11:42
The 27 member states of the European Union will discuss the situation in Georgia, including the possibility of revoking the visa-free regime with this country, at the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council meeting on December 16, the EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, said on Friday.
-
Human rights defender Rufat Safarov appealed to Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva due to bad attitude of SIZO-1 staff towards accused Fazil Gasymov. After that, the situation changed for the better, in particular, Gasymov was allowed to communicate with his brother for more than two hours without the guard's supervision. Rufat Safarov, head of the human rights organisation ‘Protection Line’, told Turan.
-
- 29 November 2024, 11:03
The trial of Famil Khalilov, an activist, disabled first-group citizen, accused of drug trafficking, continued in Baku's Serious Crimes Court on Wednesday.
-
- 28 November 2024, 18:23
On November 28, the Tbilisi City Court ruled to extradite Afgan Sadigov, the head of the website Azel.TV, to Azerbaijan. This was reported by his wife Sevinj Sadigova. The defense will appeal the court's decision.
Leave a review