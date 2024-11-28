    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(1 hour ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Amnesty International Campaign for Arrested Journalists in Azerbaijan
Amnesty International Campaign for Arrested Journalists in Azerbaijan

Amnesty International Campaign for Arrested Journalists in Azerbaijan

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Amnesty International Campaign for Arrested Journalists in Azerbaijan

On November 27, it marked one year since the arrest of Kanal-13 editor Aziz Orudjev, who was detained just a week after the arrest of employees from another media outlet, Abzas Media. According to Orudjev’s family, his health has significantly deteriorated during his time in detention. Over 20 journalists are currently imprisoned in Azerbaijan.

Amnesty International has called for signing a petition demanding the Azerbaijani authorities immediately release all activists and journalists who have been arrested solely for exercising their right to freedom of speech. The petition can be signed here: https://eurasia.amnesty.org/trebuem-osvobodit-zhurnalistov-i-aktivistov-v-azerbajdzhane/

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line