Owners of Several Websites Arrested for Extortion
In Azerbaijan, the heads of several websites have been arrested on suspicion of extorting money from entrepreneurs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) reported. Complaints were filed with the MIA's Main Department for Combating Organized Crime regarding the actions of the website owners: Seymur Mammadov of Aztvnews.az, Zaur Ahmedov of Qaynar-xett.az, Eldaniz Mejdanov of Postbaku.net, and Elvin Gurbanov of Aja.az. The investigation revealed that they were operating as an organized group, extorting money by threatening to publish defamatory information about the entrepreneurs.
Mammadov faces charges in 32 episodes, Ahmedov in 24, Mejdanov in 7, and Gurbanov in 10. "All of them have been arrested, and the case has been transferred to court," the MIA statement said.
28 November 2024 16:14
