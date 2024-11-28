European Parliament to Discuss the Situation in Azerbaijan

The "Pressure on Civil Society and Independent Media in Azerbaijan" will be discussed at a meeting of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights on December 5. In a resolution adopted on October 24, the European Parliament condemned the crackdown on activists, journalists, and opposition leaders, which has notably intensified in Azerbaijan over the past year.

Human rights defender Jala Bayramova will speak at the meeting and provide committee members with an update on the case of her father, Gubad Ibadoglu, as well as the state of civil society in Azerbaijan.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola sent a letter to Ibadoglu last week, inviting him to Strasbourg for the Sakharov Prize ceremony in December.