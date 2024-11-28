European Parliament to Discuss the Situation in Azerbaijan
The "Pressure on Civil Society and Independent Media in Azerbaijan" will be discussed at a meeting of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights on December 5. In a resolution adopted on October 24, the European Parliament condemned the crackdown on activists, journalists, and opposition leaders, which has notably intensified in Azerbaijan over the past year.
Human rights defender Jala Bayramova will speak at the meeting and provide committee members with an update on the case of her father, Gubad Ibadoglu, as well as the state of civil society in Azerbaijan.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola sent a letter to Ibadoglu last week, inviting him to Strasbourg for the Sakharov Prize ceremony in December.
The 27 member states of the European Union will discuss the situation in Georgia, including the possibility of revoking the visa-free regime with this country, at the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council meeting on December 16, the EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, said on Friday.
Human rights defender Rufat Safarov appealed to Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva due to bad attitude of SIZO-1 staff towards accused Fazil Gasymov. After that, the situation changed for the better, in particular, Gasymov was allowed to communicate with his brother for more than two hours without the guard's supervision. Rufat Safarov, head of the human rights organisation ‘Protection Line’, told Turan.
The trial of Famil Khalilov, an activist, disabled first-group citizen, accused of drug trafficking, continued in Baku's Serious Crimes Court on Wednesday.
On November 28, the Tbilisi City Court ruled to extradite Afgan Sadigov, the head of the website Azel.TV, to Azerbaijan. This was reported by his wife Sevinj Sadigova. The defense will appeal the court's decision.
