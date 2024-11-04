'Amnesty International' on COP29 and human rights in Azerbaijan

On the eve of the UN climate conference COP29 in Baku, human rights organisation ‘Amnesty International’ has published a report on the situation of human rights in Azerbaijan and its recommendations to the participants of the conference.

‘The human rights situation in Azerbaijan is alarming, with long-standing restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association and assembly. Peaceful protests, including those led by environmental groups, are regularly violently suppressed and, according to local NGOs, more than 300 people are currently in prison on politically motivated charges.

The work of independent media in Azerbaijan is severely hampered by draconian laws and the constant threat of retaliation for any real or perceived criticism of the authorities. Most independent media have been crushed, as has civil society. Torture and other ill-treatment are widespread in Azerbaijan, and impunity is entrenched,’ the report says.

There have been no positive changes since Azerbaijan has been given the chairmanship of COP29. ‘In fact, the dire human rights situation in Azerbaijan has worsened since December 2023.

Authorities claim they are ‘ensuring that everyone's voices are heard’ at the summit, but this year they have harassed more than a dozen activists and journalists and silenced key voices in favor of the climate crisis.’

In particular, authorities arrested human rights activist Anar Mammadli on far-fetched charges of ‘smuggling.’ He has been denied adequate medical treatment in prison and faces a long prison sentence.

It is crucial that the civil society is able to participate in the climate negotiations. ‘However, the participation of the civil society in Azerbaijan itself will be extremely limited’. Threats and harassment have forced many local activists to flee the country, while others are being detained on politically motivated charges. The few remaining independent voices risk persecution if they dare to voice any criticism during COP29.

The vacuum left by the local civil society groups is partly filled by organisations known as GONGOs (government non-governmental organisations). ‘These state-backed groups do not provide independent viewpoints, and their presence allows the Azerbaijani authorities to create a false picture of respect for freedom of expression and association.’

It should be added that fossil fuels account for about half of Azerbaijan's economy and a large part of its export earnings. However, the country must do its part to divest from fossil fuels. But earlier, President Aliyev announced plans to expand gas production, which are completely incompatible with Azerbaijan's obligations under the Paris Agreement.

Like previous climate summits, COP29 will host a large number of participants whose agendas are seriously at odds with climate justice. Thousands of fossil fuel lobbyists are expected to attend, as well as the heads of oil giants such as Shell and BP. These actors have used previous summits to promote their own interests, opposing important efforts to divest from fossil fuels. 'Amnesty International' is calling for tough conflict of interest policies to prevent lobbyists from undermining global climate agreements.

Climate change is causing a dramatic increase in temperature extremes and 2024 is expected to be the hottest year on record. Around the world, people have been displaced by floods, hurricanes, droughts and other unnatural disasters, all of which are exacerbated by global warming. Globally, indigenous peoples and land-dependent communities continue to bear the heaviest burden of biodiversity loss.

Given the above, 'Amnesty International' calls for:

- Human rights should be at the centre of all decisions on climate action;

- States must significantly increase climate finance;

- All states must commit to complete fossil fuel divestment in a swift and equitable manner;

- COP29 participants should not chase risky technologies such as carbon capture, storage and disposal, or promote gas as a ‘transition fuel’ as a distraction from the urgent need to phase out fossil fuels;

- The UNFCCC Secretariat, the Government of Azerbaijan and other governments should protect civic space and guarantee the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.