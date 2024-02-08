Another mass grave was found near Askeran

The exhumation of mass remains has been carried out near the Askeran fortress in Karabakh. Zaur Ismailov, a representative of the Working Group of the State Commission for Prisoners of War and Hostages, told reporters that a burial site had been found where the victims of the Khojaly massacre were allegedly buried.

The remains of at least eight people have been found, and it is expected that this figure will increase during the search.