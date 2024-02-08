Charles Michel congradulets Ilham Aliyev

The president of Council of EU Charles Michel called to Ilham Aliyev on February 8th.

“Congratulated president of Azerbaijan Aliyev on his reelection & extended best wishes for his new mandate. Underlined the importance of continued engagement with the OSCE ODHIR.

Discussed also EU-Azerbaijan relations & cooperation, including connectivity & energy.

Had substantive discussions also on Armeni-Azerbaijan normalisation. Welcome AZ commitment to resume the Brussels process trilateral meeting to advance a stable and prosperous South Caucasus”, - wrote Michel on his account at three X platforme.

