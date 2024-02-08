Chairman of the political committee of the Republican Alternative (REAL) party Ilgar Mammadov congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the early presidential elections on February 7. "Congratulations on your victory in the presidential election, which gave a political assessment to your role in restoring the territorial integrity of our country," Mammadov's message reads.

He wished REAL "fair and equal competition" with the “Yeni Azerbaijan” party led by Aliyev in the upcoming parliamentary elections, which should be an opportunity for qualitative changes in the development of democracy in the country.