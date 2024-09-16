Appeals Court Quickly Reviews Candidate's Complaint
Appeals Court Quickly Reviews Candidate's Complaint
The Baku Appeals Court has rejected the complaint filed by Mustafa Hajibeyli, the deputy chairman of the Musavat Party, regarding violations during the early parliamentary elections. The complaint concerned violations in the 8th Binagadi First electoral district, where Gadzhibeyli was a candidate. “The CEC did not acknowledge any violations at the polling stations in this district,” Hajibeyli said. The complaint was 11 pages long, with 21 pages of reports, 16 pages of decisions from the district and CEC, and a DVD containing video and photos documenting alleged fraud.
“The Appeals Court made its decision to reject the complaint after just 3 hours. In such a short time, it was impossible to investigate the complaints or even properly review them,” Hajibeyli added. Today, he filed a cassation complaint with the Supreme Court. In the mentioned district, the leading candidate from the last session is Azay Guliyev.
-
- Politics
- 16 September 2024 17:00
-
Politics
-
- 16 September 2024, 20:27
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and reaffirmed the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 16 September 2024, 19:23
At the Baku Court of Grave Crimes, during the trial of businessman and former member of the Milli Majlis Nazim Beydemirli, on September 16, the state prosecutor proposed to end the trial.
-
- 16 September 2024, 17:43
On September 16, Georgia’s Migration Service refused to grant asylum to Afghan Sadigov, an Azerbaijani citizen and founder of the Azel TV website, Sevinc Sadigova, Sadigov’s wife confirmed this information to the Turan agency. “Afghan called me from detention and said he received a response from the Migration Service, which states that his application for political asylum has been denied,” she reported. The Georgian authorities justified their refusal by citing the "lack of political motives in his case," Sevinc Sadigova added. Attempts to obtain a comment from Sadigov’s lawyer, Dito Nozadze, were futile.
-
- 16 September 2024, 17:00
On Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Georgia for an official visit. At a joint press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze following their talks, Pashinyan noted that he discussed with Kobakhidze the current relations between Yerevan and Baku, the border delimitation and demarcation process, and the agreements reached. “Yerevan hopes that concrete progress can be made soon regarding the delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border,” Pashinyan emphasized. He added that both sides have a shared understanding of how to resolve these issues.
Leave a review