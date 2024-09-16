Yerevan Hopes for Progress on Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Demarcation Soon – Pashinyan

On Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Georgia for an official visit. At a joint press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze following their talks, Pashinyan noted that he discussed with Kobakhidze the current relations between Yerevan and Baku, the border delimitation and demarcation process, and the agreements reached. “Yerevan hopes that concrete progress can be made soon regarding the delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border,” Pashinyan emphasized. He added that both sides have a shared understanding of how to resolve these issues.

“We have proposed to Azerbaijan that we sign the agreed provisions of the draft peace treaty in the near future, establish diplomatic relations, and continue discussions on the remaining issues,” he said. For his part, Kobakhidze noted that Georgia welcomes positive developments in resolving the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “We are also ready to play our role in this matter,” he added.