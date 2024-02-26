  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy-20 C
  • Tuesday, 27 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(6 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirms meeting in Berlin (updated)
Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet in Berlin

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet in Berlin

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirms meeting in Berlin (updated)

On Monday evening, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirmed the message of the Armenian side about the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries in Berlin  on February 28-29.

* * *

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet in Berlin

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held on February 28-29 in Berlin. Such an agreement was reached at a meeting of the leaders of Germany, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Munich in mid-February, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan stated on Monday.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has not yet confirmed this date, but Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters today that the meeting could take place in the near future.

Leave a review

Politics

Sərhəddə gərginlik. Sülh danışıqları, yoxsa yenidən qarşıdurma? – Cəsur Məmmədov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line