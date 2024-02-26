Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet in Berlin
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirms meeting in Berlin (updated)
On Monday evening, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirmed the message of the Armenian side about the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries in Berlin on February 28-29.
* * *
Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet in Berlin
The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held on February 28-29 in Berlin. Such an agreement was reached at a meeting of the leaders of Germany, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Munich in mid-February, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan stated on Monday.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has not yet confirmed this date, but Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters today that the meeting could take place in the near future.
Politics
-
- 26 February 2024, 18:02
Armenia must accept all the conditions of Azerbaijan and renounce territorial claims to Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated at the ceremony of laying a memorial to the victims of the Khojaly tragedy in the city of Khojaly.
-
- 26 February 2024, 15:33
On February 26, the trial in the case of Avaz Zeynalli, the head of the “Khural TV” Internet resource and Elnur Shukurov, the head of the “Sada TV” YouTube channel ended in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes. Both defendants concluded their statements by asking the court to acquit them.
-
- 26 February 2024, 13:48
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of memorial to the victims of the Khojaly genocide in Khojaly today and met with representatives of the district community, the website of the head of state reports.
-
- 26 February 2024, 12:46
The arrested member of the alternative Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan "Working Platform," Mohyaddin Orujev has health problems. This was reported to Turan by his mother Tarana Orujeva.
Leave a review