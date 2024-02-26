Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirms meeting in Berlin (updated)

On Monday evening, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirmed the message of the Armenian side about the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries in Berlin on February 28-29.

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet in Berlin

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held on February 28-29 in Berlin. Such an agreement was reached at a meeting of the leaders of Germany, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Munich in mid-February, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan stated on Monday.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has not yet confirmed this date, but Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters today that the meeting could take place in the near future.