  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy-20 C
  • Tuesday, 27 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(6 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Armenians must accept all conditions of Azerbaijan – I. Aliyev
Armenians must accept all conditions of Azerbaijan – I. Aliyev

Armenians must accept all conditions of Azerbaijan – I. Aliyev

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Armenians must accept all conditions of Azerbaijan – I. Aliyev

Armenia must accept all the conditions of Azerbaijan and renounce territorial claims to Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev  stated at the ceremony of laying a memorial to the victims of the Khojaly tragedy in the city of Khojaly.

"Armenia and its patrons believed that no one would punish them. They were wrong and they are still wrong. Armenia, which is looking for a new owner and hiding in one or another embrace, should know that the only way is to accept all the conditions of Azerbaijan and renounce territorial claims against Azerbaijan," Aliyev said.

"Today we are here in Khojaly, our presence means the complete restoration of historical justice. Today, the souls of the victims of Khojaly have found peace," Aliyev said, addressing the residents of Khojaly.

According to him, the villages of Malybeyli, Kerkijahan,  and Turshsu will be restored soon. The population will start to return there. Large-scale work is underway in Agdam, where mass resettlement will begin next year.

 

Leave a review

Politics

  • Politics
    • 26 February 2024, 18:19

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirms meeting in Berlin (updated)

    The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held on February 28-29 in Berlin. Such an agreement was reached at a meeting of the leaders of Germany, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Munich in mid-February, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan stated on Monday.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 26 February 2024, 15:33

    Avaz Zeynalli was sentenced to 9 years, Elnur Shukyurov to 4 years

    On February 26, the trial in the case of  Avaz Zeynalli, the head of the “Khural TV” Internet resource and Elnur Shukurov, the head of the “Sada TV” YouTube channel ended in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes.  Both defendants concluded their statements by asking the court to acquit them.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 26 February 2024, 13:48

    Ilham Aliyev in Khojaly

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of memorial to the victims of the Khojaly genocide in Khojaly today and met with representatives of the district community, the website of the head of state reports.

    Read more
  • Arrested activist M.Orujev has health problems. Politics
    • 26 February 2024, 12:46

    Arrested activist M.Orujev has health problems.

    The arrested member of the alternative Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan "Working Platform," Mohyaddin Orujev has health problems. This was reported to Turan by his mother Tarana Orujeva.

    Read more

Sərhəddə gərginlik. Sülh danışıqları, yoxsa yenidən qarşıdurma? – Cəsur Məmmədov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line