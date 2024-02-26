Armenians must accept all conditions of Azerbaijan – I. Aliyev
Armenia must accept all the conditions of Azerbaijan and renounce territorial claims to Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated at the ceremony of laying a memorial to the victims of the Khojaly tragedy in the city of Khojaly.
"Armenia and its patrons believed that no one would punish them. They were wrong and they are still wrong. Armenia, which is looking for a new owner and hiding in one or another embrace, should know that the only way is to accept all the conditions of Azerbaijan and renounce territorial claims against Azerbaijan," Aliyev said.
"Today we are here in Khojaly, our presence means the complete restoration of historical justice. Today, the souls of the victims of Khojaly have found peace," Aliyev said, addressing the residents of Khojaly.
According to him, the villages of Malybeyli, Kerkijahan, and Turshsu will be restored soon. The population will start to return there. Large-scale work is underway in Agdam, where mass resettlement will begin next year.
