'Municipalities should be included in the system of public authorities'

In a bid to streamline administrative efficiency and bolster local governance structures, Azerbaijan is poised to embark on a significant overhaul of its municipal landscape. Siyavush Novruzov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Regional Affairs, recently unveiled plans to unite municipalities with populations of less than 3,000 people or a thousand houses, with the expectation that at least two-thirds of existing municipalities will undergo amalgamation.

This initiative marks a pivotal juncture in Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to rationalize its local governance framework. The genesis of this endeavor traces back to the early years of the millennium, when the first municipal elections were held in 1999. At that time, Azerbaijan witnessed the proliferation of thousands of municipalities, peaking at 2,757. However, recognizing the need for consolidation and efficiency, subsequent years saw a concerted drive to merge municipalities, resulting in a reduction to 716 by 2009. Currently, the number stands at 606 thousand, reflecting the sustained efforts towards rationalization and optimization.

Mazakhir Afandiyev, a member of the Milli Majlis committee, explained the rationale for this initiative in an interview with Turan, emphasizing the need to improve the functionality and financial stability of municipalities. He underscored the need for municipalities to evolve beyond mere administrative entities, assuming a proactive role in local governance and community development.

While proponents laud the consolidation of smaller municipalities into larger administrative units as a means to bolster efficiency and visibility, critics contend that the focus should not solely be on amalgamation but rather on augmenting the functionality and autonomy of municipalities. Bashir Suleymanli, head of the Civil Rights Institute, advocates for a holistic approach that emphasizes the empowerment of municipalities through enhanced legislative frameworks and devolution of powers from central authorities.

Conversely, Hafiz Hasanov, head of the Public Union "Law and Development," espouses a divergent perspective, calling for a fundamental reevaluation of the status of municipalities within the state apparatus. In an interview with Radio Azadlig, he said that he advocates for the integration of municipalities into the formal state structure, positing that their current quasi-autonomous status undermines their efficacy and hampers their ability to fulfill their mandate effectively.

As Azerbaijan charts its course towards municipal reform, divergent viewpoints underscore the complexity and nuances inherent in restructuring local governance systems. The efficacy of these initiatives hinges not only on administrative restructuring but also on fostering a culture of accountability, transparency, and community engagement within municipal bodies. Ultimately, the success of Azerbaijan's municipal reform agenda will be measured not merely by numerical amalgamations but by the tangible improvements in service delivery, citizen participation, and local development initiatives that ensue.