Armenian and Azerbaijani representatives will meet on the issue of captives and missing persons - Abazian

A meeting with the Azerbaijani side on the issue of captives and missing persons will be held in the near future. Armen Abazyan, Director of the National Security Service, told journalists in Yerevan on 28 October.

"It is very possible that such a meeting will take place in the near future. I will not name the dates, but it is quite possible that a meeting of the commissions will take place in the near future," Abazyan noted.

According to him, the exact dates and place of such a meeting have not been agreed upon yet.

