Armenian and Azerbaijani representatives will meet on the issue of captives and missing persons - Abazian
A meeting with the Azerbaijani side on the issue of captives and missing persons will be held in the near future. Armen Abazyan, Director of the National Security Service, told journalists in Yerevan on 28 October.
"It is very possible that such a meeting will take place in the near future. I will not name the dates, but it is quite possible that a meeting of the commissions will take place in the near future," Abazyan noted.
According to him, the exact dates and place of such a meeting have not been agreed upon yet.
-
-
- Difficult question
- 28 October 2024 22:30
Politics
-
- 28 October 2024, 23:49
The action was organised by opposition parties that do not recognise the election results.
-
Today’s NDC Synthesis Report must be a turning point, ending the era of inadequacy and sparking a new age of acceleration, with much bolder new national climate plans from every country due next year.
-
- 28 October 2024, 16:47
On Monday, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced Hasan Abbaszade, a member of the "Muslim Unity" Movement, to three years in prison. Initially, Abbaszade faced charges under Article 234.4.3 (large quantities of illegal drug trafficking) of the Criminal Code. However, following the judicial investigation, the charges were reclassified to a lesser offense under Article 234.1.1 (storage of drugs in large quantities not for sale).
-
- 28 October 2024, 15:39
Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. According to the website of the head of state, during the meeting, Aliyev emphasized that both countries "have always mutually supported each other and will continue to do so regarding territorial integrity and sovereignty."
Leave a review