Weather on Tuesday
On October 29, the weather in Baku will be changeable. Rain is possible in some areas during the night and morning, with fog in places. The wind will be coming from the northwest. Air temperature at night will be +8 to +11°C, and during the day, it will reach +15 to +18°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 60-65% during the day.
In the regions of the country, rain will occur at night and in the morning in the eastern part of Azerbaijan, with fog in some places. The wind will be moderate from the east.
In lowland areas, the air temperature at night will be +4 to +8°C, and during the day, it will be +14 to +19°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -2 to +3°C at night and rise to +3 to +8°C during the day.
- 28 October 2024, 13:51
The Prosecutor General's Office has reported about ‘exposing’ another group of officials involved in the export of agricultural goods and not returning the proceeds to the country.
- 28 October 2024, 12:52
Border guards detained a man who tried to illegally enter Russia by hiding among the cargo in the car of a goods train travelling from Azerbaijan to Russia.
- 28 October 2024, 12:43
Due to heavy rainfall in Baku, a tunnel under the ‘Baghirov Bridge’ flooded, resulting in ‘traffic jams’ in the carriageway of Heydar Aliyev Avenue, motorists report.
- 28 October 2024, 11:31
Heavy downpour started in the capital at 11 pm and will last until the second half of the day, forecasters report.
