Weather  on Tuesday

On October 29, the weather in Baku will be changeable. Rain is possible in some areas during the night and morning, with fog in places. The wind will be coming from the northwest. Air temperature at night will be +8 to +11°C, and during the day, it will reach +15 to +18°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 60-65% during the day.

In the regions of the country, rain will occur at night and in the morning in the eastern part of Azerbaijan, with fog in some places. The wind will be moderate from the east.

In lowland areas, the air temperature at night will be +4 to +8°C, and during the day, it will be +14 to +19°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -2 to +3°C at night and rise to +3 to +8°C during the day.