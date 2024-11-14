At the meeting with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Aliyev did not mention the corruption of PACE
On Thursday, President Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, who arrived to participate in the COP29 climate conference.
According to the president's website, Berset said that "the Council of Europe attaches great importance to environmental crimes and issues related to climate change, and they are on the agenda of the organization." He also noted that "the principle of diversity of States is of particular importance within the framework of the Council of Europe."
Aliyev, for his part, noted that Azerbaijan has joined 76 different conventions of the Council of Europe. Issues of cooperation in various fields were discussed at the meeting, and the importance of the Baku process, established between the Council of Europe and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the initiative of Azerbaijan, was emphasized, the report said.
It is noteworthy that a day earlier, speaking at Cop29, Aliyev called the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe "PACE a symbol of political corruption."
