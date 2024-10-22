The family accused of espionage for Iran arrived in Israel 35 years ago, in 1989. They did not come "from Azerbaijan," as reported by the media, but from the USSR. All members of this family are halachic Jews, former Minister of Defense and Foreign Affairs of Israel, head of the "Yisrael Beiteinu" party, Avigdor Lieberman, told in an an interview with the Israeli press.

According to him, the head of the "spy network" was only 8 years old at the time of repatriation to Israel and grew up in the country. Other members of the group were even born in Israel. Therefore, Lieberman stated, it is incorrect to generalize this story to the entire community of immigrants from the former USSR.

Espionage in favor of Iran has occurred multiple times in Israel's past, and in all cases, the motivation was the same: money. There is no ideology behind it; these are individuals who could not resist the temptation of financial gain. He noted that espionage in favor of Iran has happened before and even during the current war.

It’s worth mentioning that just a few days ago, Israeli authorities arrested seven individuals on charges of espionage for Iran. While it was indicated that they were from Azerbaijan, it turned out that only one of them was born in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era and is of Jewish nationality.