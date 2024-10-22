The latest medical examination of Gubad Ibadoglu has confirmed a deterioration in his health

At the end of last week, economist Gubad Ibadoglu suddenly experienced increased chest and back pain, prompting him to consult a cardiologist, as reported by his brother, Galib Bayramov. "My brother has an aortic aneurysm. Despite needing urgent surgery, he has been prohibited from leaving the country for treatment," Bayramov said.

Recent test results and echocardiograms indicate complications with existing health issues. "The echocardiogram showed that the diameter of the aorta has increased by 2 mm over the past six months. In medical terms, this is considered accelerated growth, intensifying the need for surgery.

Additionally, the examination confirmed the worsening of heart valve damage, and blood tests revealed a drop in hemoglobin levels," noted Ibadoglu's brother. Ibadoglu himself stated that he is experiencing increased fatigue, aches, and periodic dizziness. "Doctors explained this as side effects of the medications I am taking. Therefore, I started a new treatment course, but this does not eliminate the need for heart surgery.

Moreover, normal mobility is difficult due to severe back pain, a consequence of a spinal hernia and nerve spasms," the scientist continued. He mentioned that his lawyers have approached the Narimanov District Court twice for a temporary exit from the country for examination, treatment, and surgery. However, the court has not accepted these petitions, and the Appeals Court has rejected appeals against these decisions.

*It is worth noting that the well-known economist Ibadoglu was accused of producing counterfeit currency and was arrested on July 23 last year. After numerous calls from local and international organizations, Ibadoglu's arrest was replaced with house arrest on April 22 of this year. Gubad Ibadoglu rejects the charges against him and claims that his arrest was a political order.