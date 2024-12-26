AZAL will provide compensation to the families of those killed and injured in the plane crash

The families of those killed in the crash of the AZAL passenger plane “Embrayer-190” will be paid compensation in the amount of 40 thousand manats (about 24 thousand dollars). This decision was made by the Supervisory Board of CJSC “Azerbaijan Airlines”. Payments of 20 thousand manats (12 thousand dollars) will be given to each injured passenger, the airline reported.

In addition, all passengers will receive the appropriate insurance payment applied in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and best international practices, AZAL further said.