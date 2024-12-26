Kazakhstan Blogger Arrested for Filming Crash Site of Embraer 190 Aircraft
A court in the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan has sentenced blogger Azamat Sarsenov to a 10-day detention for filming the crash site of an Embraer 190 passenger plane in Aktau. The ruling was confirmed by the court's press service, according to reports from RBC.
Sarsenov was reportedly at the crash scene and, despite the area being cordoned off by authorities, used a drone and a mobile phone to capture footage of the aviation disaster. Court documents indicated that his actions interfered with the work of emergency responders and investigators.
Additionally, the court stated that Sarsenov had refused to comply with lawful orders from police officers, leading to his administrative prosecution under Kazakhstan's Code of Administrative Offenses.
The court's decision is not yet final and can be appealed.
