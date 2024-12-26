Trump Administration Revives Greenland Acquisition Idea Amid Skepticism

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s ambitious proposal to purchase Greenland, the world’s largest island, has reemerged as a topic of debate, with close aides and allies claiming it remains a serious consideration for his potential second term. However, Greenlandic and Danish officials reiterated their disagreement with this concept, calling it an affront to their sovereignty, according to an article in the New York Post.

Trump first floated the idea in 2019, citing Greenland’s strategic location near North Atlantic shipping lanes and its importance for radar and weather installations. While the notion was quickly dismissed by Danish and Greenlandic authorities, internal White House discussions reportedly persisted into the final year of his presidency.

According to former Treasury Department official Thomas Dans, the Trump administration had developed preliminary strategies, including identifying funding sources and designing a diplomatic campaign aimed at winning over Greenland’s roughly 56,000 residents, most of whom are Inuit.

“We were moving quickly on these things up until the final days,” Dans said. “Our hope was that the Biden administration would continue exploring the idea, but the initiative stalled.”

A Strategic Asset

Greenland’s vast landmass—larger than the Louisiana Purchase—is rich in untapped resources but heavily reliant on an annual block grant from Denmark, which constitutes approximately 20% of its GDP. Proponents of the plan argue that U.S. investment could provide Greenlanders with greater economic opportunities while preserving their self-governance.

Dans, whose family has historical ties to Greenland, believes the island’s residents could be persuaded to consider a deal that ensures their economic and cultural interests. “They’re asset-rich but cash-poor,” he said. “This would be about creating a future where they can thrive independently.”

Greenland Pushes Back

Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede firmly rejected the idea, emphasizing the island’s autonomy. “Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale,” Egede said in a statement earlier this week.

Greenland has been semi-autonomous since 2009, with the option to pursue full independence from Denmark. Any agreement to cede control to another country would require the approval of Greenland’s government, its people, and Denmark’s parliament.

Compact of Free Association?

Dans suggested that a compact of free association—similar to the agreements the U.S. has with Palau, Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands—might be a more viable framework for Greenland. Such arrangements would allow Greenland to retain significant autonomy while benefiting from U.S. economic and security support.

However, the viability of such a compact remains uncertain. Analysts argue that any proposal would face significant political and logistical hurdles, including opposition from Denmark and Greenland’s population.

Expansionist Ambitions

The Greenland acquisition is not the only territorial ambition Trump has floated. Over the weekend, he suggested the U.S. might seek to retake the Panama Canal Zone, citing concerns about high shipping fees and potential Chinese influence. Panama’s president promptly dismissed the idea, calling it a nonstarter.

Political analysts see Trump’s expansionist rhetoric as part of a broader strategy to bolster his legacy. “Trump believes empires that don’t grow start to fail,” said a source close to the former president. “This would be a defining achievement, on par with the Louisiana Purchase or Alaska’s acquisition.”

Despite the boldness of such proposals, the United States has not added substantial territory in over a century. Whether Trump’s vision can overcome entrenched political opposition remains to be seen.