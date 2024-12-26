EU to Impose Sanctions on Russia’s "Shadow Fleet" Over Baltic Sea Incident

The European Union is set to introduce new sanctions targeting Russia’s so-called "shadow fleet" following a high-profile incident in the Baltic Sea that raised concerns over regional security and environmental risks, according to a statement by the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Kai Kallas.

The measures come as Finnish authorities detained an oil tanker suspected of damaging undersea communication cables in the region. The ship is reportedly linked to Russia’s shadow fleet, a network of vessels allegedly used to evade sanctions and support Russia’s military finances.

"The suspected vessel is part of Russia’s shadow fleet, which poses a dual threat to security and the environment while financing Russia’s war budget. We are proposing additional measures, including sanctions, to disrupt this fleet," the statement read.

In response to recent incidents, the EU announced efforts to strengthen the protection of undersea cables connecting member states. Measures will include enhanced information sharing, advanced detection technologies, expanded underwater repair capabilities, and increased international cooperation.

"We are working closely with Finnish authorities on the ongoing investigation and stand in full solidarity with Finland, Estonia, and Germany," the statement added.

The latest incident involved the sudden shutdown of the EstLink 2 power cable between Finland and Estonia on December 25. Estonian companies later reported damage to three cables linking the two countries. Earlier in November, two cables were damaged in the Baltic Sea—one connecting Germany and Finland, and another between Sweden and Lithuania.

The EstLink 2 cable, a critical high-voltage link spanning more than 170 kilometers, including 147 kilometers underwater, has faced operational challenges in the past. Commissioned in 2014, it underwent extensive repairs earlier this year following a breakdown in January, with functionality restored only in September.

The incidents have highlighted vulnerabilities in the Baltic Sea's critical infrastructure, raising broader geopolitical concerns. The EU’s latest measures underscore its commitment to safeguarding regional security and curbing activities linked to Russia’s shadow fleet, seen as a growing threat to the bloc's stability and environmental safety.

As investigations continue, the EU is urging coordinated international efforts to address these risks and protect vital maritime infrastructure.