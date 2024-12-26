  • contact.az Contact
Kadyrov awarded his nephew "for shooting down drones"

On 26 December, Ramzan Kadyrov awarded his nephew Khamzat Kadurov, who holds the post of secretary of the Chechen Security Council, with the medal "For Services to the Chechen Republic". 

It was this nephew who on 25 December proudly announced that all drones had been shot down over Chechnya. 

Kadyrov senior was not embarrassed by the fact that among these drones was an AZAL passenger plane with 67 people on board.
 

