Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed agreement on allied relations

The first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the two countries was held in Tashkent today under the chairmanship of the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan - Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Ilham Aliyev.

Mirziyoyev characterized the Aliyev's visit as historic event, the website of the head of Uzbekistan reports.

"Today we will sign an Agreement on Allied Relations. In just a few years, together we have managed to raise Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations to the highest level of interstate cooperation," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The holding of the first meeting was also noted with satisfaction The leaders stressed the dynamic development of bilateral ties.

Besides, an agreement was reached to declare next year as the Year of Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, and to adopt a comprehensive program covering 20 priority areas.

The tasks have been set to multiply the volume of trade and transition to a new phase of industrial cooperation, including the implementation of projects in third countries, the message continues. The parties welcomed the results of the business forum held the day before, at which a portfolio of promising projects worth over $ 2 billion was formed. It is about cooperation in the energy, chemical, mining, textile industries, agriculture, urban planning and other areas.

In this context, the document emphasized an effective work of the Uzbek-Azerbaijani investment company as a tool for supporting such projects. The parties emphasized the necessity to strengthen inter-connectedness between the two countries through the implementation of transport, communication, energy and other infrastructure projects, including in a multilateral format.

The parties also agreed to expand the frequency of flights, simplify procedures for land and air transportation as much as possible, and implement digital solutions.

The importance of intensifying inter-regional contacts was noted. An agreement was reached to adopt a separate plan for inter-regional cooperation for 2025, a partnership program for the development of industrial potential and infrastructure between the regions of the two countries and to hold the next forum of regions in the city of Kokand. The heads of states also exchanged views on the international and regional agenda, discussed issues of continuing intensive dialogue and mutual support within multilateral structures.

Following the meeting, it was decided to adopt a road-map for the timely and high-quality implementation of the agreements reached.