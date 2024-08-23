Weather on Saturday
On 24 August the weather will remain hot and dry in the capital. Wind is north-western, moderate. Air temperature will rise to +36 during the day. Humidity at night will be 70-80 %, during the day it will be 50-55 %.
Precipitation in the regions of the country will take place in a number of mountainous areas, in some places intense. Faint fog in the mountainous areas in the morning and evening. Wind is eastern, gusty.
Air in the lowlands in the afternoon will warm up to +39 , in the mountains will be up to +27.
The Media Subject Registry Portal of the State Agency for Media Development (SAMD) reyestr.media.gov.az accepted, after two years of delays, the application for the registration of the informational site Şəki Ensiklopediyası, created five years ago by the founder of the Virtual Sheki Encyclopedia, Aydın Salis. The site is published in Sheki. Without registration, it cannot receive state subsidies. The owner also intends to publish a magazine version of his creation but needs to obtain electronic registration of his site with SAMD.
Azerbaijani students secured medals at the European Youth Olympiad in Informatics with the support of Azercell The Azerbaijani national team earned one silver and two bronze medals at the European Youth Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI 2024), held from August 14 to 22, 2024, in Chisinau, Moldova. Azerbaijani students once again demonstrated their excellence in the field of computer programming, securing a total of three medals.
On the evening of August 22, 2024, the sky over Baku was not its usual self. Residents of the Azerbaijani capital observed something strange—an object moving silently, steadily, and with an air of mystery that has sparked curiosity and concern in equal measure. Described by onlookers as a flying saucer, the object had a distinctly rounded and flattened shape, light brown in color, and appeared to glide over the city at a relatively low altitude.
Several Islamist inmates at a maximum-security prison (IK-19) in the Volgograd region of Russia have seized several guards, killing at least one of them. According to TASS, the takeover occurred during a disciplinary commission meeting. At least three inmates were involved in the attack. In video footage shared by the inmates, three people appear to have been killed, and one person has been taken hostage (reportedly the prison warden).
