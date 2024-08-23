Weather on Saturday

On 24 August the weather will remain hot and dry in the capital. Wind is north-western, moderate. Air temperature will rise to +36 during the day. Humidity at night will be 70-80 %, during the day it will be 50-55 %.

Precipitation in the regions of the country will take place in a number of mountainous areas, in some places intense. Faint fog in the mountainous areas in the morning and evening. Wind is eastern, gusty.

Air in the lowlands in the afternoon will warm up to +39 , in the mountains will be up to +27.