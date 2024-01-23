Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Talks: U.S. Looks To Get 'Across Finish Line'
The United States said on Monday that working 'very hard' to get across the finish line to bring about peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"This is something that the United States and that the Secretary [Blinken] is interested in... And this is something that we’re going to work very hard to get across the finish line in close coordination with Armenia and Azerbaijan and the others who are working on this issue, including Coordinator [Lou] Bono," State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions on the matter.
In the meantime, the deputy spokesperson didn't suggest anything new about a potential Azerbaijani-Armenian foreign ministerial in Washington, which was offered by Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month. When asked whether Blinken's invitation was still pending, Patel said, "I don’t have any scheduling updates to offer... but we look forward to talking more about this soon."
At the evening meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on January 24, the deputies approved resolution 15898 on the deprivation of the right to vote of the Azerbaijani delegation until the January 2025 session of PACE.
24 January 2024
When Azerbaijan became a member of the Council of Europe, it hoped that this organization would help Azerbaijan restore the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis whose rights were violated as a result of Armenian military aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories.
The investigation of cases of crimes provided for in the new Articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan is attributed to the competence of the State Security Service (SSS) of the country. The corresponding decree was signed on Wednesday by President Ilham Aliyev. The talk is about the Article 281-1, which provides for criminal liability for the manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or wearing, distribution of attributes or symbols that violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
Ilham Aliyev approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency (MDA) on Wednesday. Deputy Head of the Board of the State News Agency “AZERTAJ” Dagbei Ismailov has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MDA.
