Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Talks: U.S. Looks To Get 'Across Finish Line'

The United States said on Monday that working 'very hard' to get across the finish line to bring about peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"This is something that the United States and that the Secretary [Blinken] is interested in... And this is something that we’re going to work very hard to get across the finish line in close coordination with Armenia and Azerbaijan and the others who are working on this issue, including Coordinator [Lou] Bono," State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions on the matter.

In the meantime, the deputy spokesperson didn't suggest anything new about a potential Azerbaijani-Armenian foreign ministerial in Washington, which was offered by Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month. When asked whether Blinken's invitation was still pending, Patel said, "I don’t have any scheduling updates to offer... but we look forward to talking more about this soon."