Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Restoration Day
October 18 in Azerbaijan is celebrated as the Independence Restoration Day.
Exactly 33 years ago, on October 18, 1991, the Azerbaijani Parliament adopted the Constitutional Act on the restoration of the state independence of Azerbaijan.
By this document, the Republic of Azerbaijan was declared the successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic of 1918-20, which fell as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijan by Bolshevik Russia.
According to the Constitutional Act, all citizens were guaranteed full equality, regardless of national and religious affiliation.
For 30 years, October 18 was celebrated as State Independence Day. However, in 2021, the significant date was renamed into Independence Restoration Day.
Until 2006, this day was not a working day.
