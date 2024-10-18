U.S.Sanctions Chinese Companies Producing Weapons For Russia For First Time

The United States said Thursday that for the first time it had evidence indicating Chinese firms are directly providing Russia with weapons to be used in Ukraine, a major public confirmation of deepening ties between Beijing and Moscow, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"This was the first time we actually saw a Chinese company manufacturing a weapon itself that then was used on the battlefield by Russia, was sent to Russia and then used on the battlefield. And that’s why we imposed the sanctions that we did today," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent during a daily briefing.

"And that is why we continue to work with our allies and partners around the world to make clear to China that this practice is unacceptable, and they need to take steps to counter it," Miller added.

Earlier in the day, the Biden administration announced sanctions targeting a Chinese company, Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co Ltd, that makes the engine powering Russia's Garpiya series long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. The measures also hit China-based Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co Ltd for its role in the drones' shipment and an affiliated Russian person and company.

The drones are believed to have been used against military and civilian targets in Ukraine, damaging critical infrastructure and inflicting both civilian and military casualties.

Miller told TURAN's correspondent that while the U.S, had seen for some time Chinese companies providing components to Russian companies that the latter used to turn into machinery, weapons, this was the first example of Chinese companies designing, producing and exporting Garpiya series long-range unmanned aerial attack drones that Russia is deploying in its war on Ukraine. Two Russian entities on the receiving end of those exports are also joining the sanctions list.

That direct support for Moscow’s war machine constitutes an egregious violation of Beijing’s previous assurances that it wasn’t supplying weapons to enable Vladimir Putin's ongoing war against Ukraine, U.S. officials say.