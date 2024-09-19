Azerbaijan Establishes National Sovereignty Day to Commemorate Key Victories

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree establishing September 20 as National Sovereignty Day, in recognition of Azerbaijan’s successful efforts to restore its territorial integrity. The decree marks the day as an annual national holiday, celebrating the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty across its entire territory.

The decision follows the conclusion of a significant military operation launched on September 19, 2023, aimed at removing the remnants of Armenian military forces in the Karabakh region. The 23-hour operation resulted in the reestablishment of constitutional order and full Azerbaijani control over the territory, which had been at the center of decades-long disputes following Armenia’s occupation in the early 1990s.

During the conflict of the early 1990s, Armenia had seized 20% of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh, leading to widespread ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis and culminating in the Khojaly Massacre. The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, also known as the 44-Day War, saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of its land, with the latest 2023 operations solidifying control.

“This victory, achieved with the utmost professionalism and courage, ensures that Azerbaijan's flag now flies across all its sovereign territory,” said President Aliyev in his statement.

The establishment of National Sovereignty Day honors Azerbaijan's struggle to maintain its independence and statehood, despite challenges faced throughout history. The decree also directs the Cabinet of Ministers to take necessary steps for the implementation of this holiday.

This historic move reinforces Azerbaijan’s commitment to its sovereignty and celebrates the sacrifices made by its soldiers in the recent conflicts.