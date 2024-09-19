ECHR Found Violations of Jabbar Savalan’s Rights
ECHR Found Violations of Jabbar Savalan’s Rights
On September 19, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced its final decision regarding the complaint filed by Jabbar Savalan, an opposition member of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, who was arrested in 2012 on charges of drug trafficking. Savalan claimed that the drugs were planted on him and that the charges were politically motivated. The ECHR found his claims to be substantiated.
It was determined that the police documented the case a day after his arrest, and the search of Savalan was not conducted immediately but approximately half an hour later. Furthermore, he was not provided with a lawyer in a timely manner.
The ECHR ruled that Savalan’s rights under Article 6.1 (right to a fair trial) of the European Convention were violated. The court ordered the government to pay Savalan €4,500 in compensation for moral damages and to cover legal costs.
-
-
- Politics
- 19 September 2024 15:05
Politics
-
- 19 September 2024, 16:28
Economist Fazil Gasimov, who has been on hunger strike for 98 days, today requested the Baku Serious Crimes Court to dismiss the criminal charges against him. He stated that he is not involved with counterfeit money and that the case against him is politically motivated. His lawyer, Rovshan Rahimov, also petitioned for a change in his detention conditions, noting that Gasimov's health is severely deteriorating due to the prolonged hunger strike.
-
- 19 September 2024, 16:10
In a resolution, MEPs want EU countries to lift current restrictions hindering Ukraine from using Western weapons systems against legitimate military targets in Russia.
-
- 19 September 2024, 16:07
On September 19, President Ilham Aliyev visited the Agdam and Khojaly regions, as well as the city of Khankendi.
-
- 19 September 2024, 15:51
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of cybersecurity, as stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Yuri Gusev. In his speech at the "Cybersecurity Days" conference in Baku, Gusev emphasized Ukraine's growing technological infrastructure and its crucial role in ensuring national security.
Leave a review