ECHR Found Violations of Jabbar Savalan’s Rights

On September 19, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced its final decision regarding the complaint filed by Jabbar Savalan, an opposition member of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, who was arrested in 2012 on charges of drug trafficking. Savalan claimed that the drugs were planted on him and that the charges were politically motivated. The ECHR found his claims to be substantiated.

It was determined that the police documented the case a day after his arrest, and the search of Savalan was not conducted immediately but approximately half an hour later. Furthermore, he was not provided with a lawyer in a timely manner.

The ECHR ruled that Savalan’s rights under Article 6.1 (right to a fair trial) of the European Convention were violated. The court ordered the government to pay Savalan €4,500 in compensation for moral damages and to cover legal costs.