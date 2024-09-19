Iranian Breaches Azerbaijan’s Border on the Caspian Sea
Iranian Breaches Azerbaijan’s Border on the Caspian Sea
On the night of September 10, the Coast Guard of the State Border Service detected a border violation in the southern part of the Caspian Sea involving a motorboat. Border guards initiated a pursuit of the violator. Noticing the chase, the individual in the boat threw a large package overboard. After warning shots were fired, the violator stopped and was apprehended. He has been identified as Bakhnam Banda Mohammed, born in 1995, a citizen of Iran. During the search, the discarded cargo was recovered, which contained 2,098 boxes of cigarettes.
