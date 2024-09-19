Iranian Breaches Azerbaijan’s Border on the Caspian Sea

On the night of September 10, the Coast Guard of the State Border Service detected a border violation in the southern part of the Caspian Sea involving a motorboat. Border guards initiated a pursuit of the violator. Noticing the chase, the individual in the boat threw a large package overboard. After warning shots were fired, the violator stopped and was apprehended. He has been identified as Bakhnam Banda Mohammed, born in 1995, a citizen of Iran. During the search, the discarded cargo was recovered, which contained 2,098 boxes of cigarettes.