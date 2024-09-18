Azerbaijan has opportunity to take decisive step towards lasting and just peace - Thomas Stehli
Azerbaijan has opportunity to take decisive step towards lasting and just peace - Thomas Stehli
Swiss-Azerbaijani relations are friendly and strong, Ambassador Thomas Stehli said at a reception on the occasion of the country's National Day the previous day.
Bilateral ties are based on active economic cooperation, which has spread from the energy sector to other areas.
“Today we have the first innovative Swiss startups already operating in Azerbaijan,” the Ambassador noted
After the COP-29 climate conference, this cooperation will get even more impetus, especially in the field of sustainable technologies, the Ambassador noted adding that for the success of any business activity “a safe and predictable environment is necessary”.
As the diplomat emphasized, Azerbaijan has an opportunity to take a decisive step towards a lasting and just peace by putting an end to the long-standing conflict. “I strongly support this step, which will take our economic cooperation to a new level,” the Ambassador noted.
Switzerland and Azerbaijan have “trusted multilateral cooperation, especially in international financial institutions (IMF and WB) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), where Azerbaijan is a part of the ‘Swiss Group’.” Similarly, today Switzerland and Azerbaijan are working closely in the COP29 negotiation process.
Today, technical cooperation between the two countries focuses mainly on macroeconomic reforms and improvement of framework conditions for the private sector, which contributes to the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy.
Switzerland and Azerbaijan maintain friendly relations in political, economic or cultural spheres. “This allows for an open and constructive dialog, which also leaves room for disagreements and criticism,” the Ambassador noted.
After all, friendly international relations cannot be reduced to abstract agreements or expressed in mere economic figures, there should be inter-human exchanges behind it as well.
In this regard, he informed of upcoming performances of Swiss singers Sophie de Quois and Simon Jacquard in Azerbaijan within the framework of “Bridge Building Tour”.
It should be noted that representatives of Switzerland together with Azerbaijani singer Gorgud performed a number of songs of world and Azerbaijani variety at the reception.
Added to this can be that contrary to the protocol at the receptions of diplomatic missions, there was no welcoming speech by a member of the Azerbaijani government.
-
- Politics
- 18 September 2024 11:34
-
Politics
-
- 18 September 2024, 17:41
On September 18, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Joshua Huck. The meeting focused on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the regional situation in the post-conflict period, and the prospects for normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Despite efforts to create a positive dynamic in bilateral relations and cooperation prospects, biased opinions from certain U.S. officials negatively impact our bilateral relations," the statement noted.
-
Dozens of international human rights organizations have sent a letter to Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Perri to urge him not to ratify the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE due to increasing repression following the presidential elections on February 7 and the parliamentary elections on September 1, 2024, which have led to unprecedented repression.
-
- 18 September 2024, 15:45
On September 19, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade will travel to Russia to participate in the XX International Muslim Forum. The event, themed "The Path to Peace: Dialogue as the Basis for Harmonious Coexistence," will take place in Moscow on September 21. The visit is at the invitation of the Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin.
-
- 18 September 2024, 15:37
Economist and PhD candidate at Istanbul University Fazil Gasimov has been on a hunger strike for 97 days at the Penitentiary Service Medical Facility. On September 17, he was visited by representatives from the Baku office of the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to his lawyer Rovshan Rahimli. The lawyer stated that the Penitentiary Service is applying pressure on Gasimov to end his hunger strike.
Leave a review