Pressure Grows On Biden Administration To Let U.S. Weapons Strike Russia
Pressure Grows On Biden Administration To Let U.S. Weapons Strike Russia
The United States on Thursday reiterated its position that it wants Ukraine to win the war against Russian aggression even though the Biden Administration is not yet ready to announce policy change to lift restrictions on the use of donated weapons against targets in Russian territory, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"We expect them to win by continuing to provide them the billions of dollars in security assistance that we have provided them since the outset of this conflict..." State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.
Miller went on to elaborate, "... the type of security assistance that along with brave Ukrainian fighting has led them to recapture a majority of the territory that they lost to Russia in the early days of the war, the capabilities that have led them to win the battles of Kyiv and Kharkiv and Kherson and have led them to push Russia back from the Black Sea. Those are the types of policies that have shown success that we will continue to pursue."
Miller's comments came as the Biden Administration had been facing growing pressure from allies to allow Kyiv to strike targets inside Russia using Western weapons. A number of European countries have already signalled they are open to an easing of restrictions on how Ukraine can use weapons supplied by the West and pressure on Washington to relax the ban has ramped up in recent days, with EU Parliament voicing direct support for the move.
“As leaders of Europe, we cannot stand by while this war rages on, with innocent lives lost daily,” a group of European parliamentarians, including former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius, said in a letter to the White House.
The Helsinki Commission, a European security-focused U.S. congressional body, also said on Tuesday that Ukrainian victory over Russia is crucial to preserve freedom for Ukrainians, independence for Ukraine, and American national security. "Let Ukraine strike back. Let Ukraine win," the Commission said.
Miller also told reporters that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was briefed last week during his trip to Kyiv on elements of a Ukrainian plan to push Russia to end the war.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to present his "Victory Plan" on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York next week.
-
- Finance
- 18 September 2024 11:24
-
Politics
-
- 18 September 2024, 17:41
On September 18, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Joshua Huck. The meeting focused on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the regional situation in the post-conflict period, and the prospects for normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Despite efforts to create a positive dynamic in bilateral relations and cooperation prospects, biased opinions from certain U.S. officials negatively impact our bilateral relations," the statement noted.
-
Dozens of international human rights organizations have sent a letter to Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Perri to urge him not to ratify the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE due to increasing repression following the presidential elections on February 7 and the parliamentary elections on September 1, 2024, which have led to unprecedented repression.
-
- 18 September 2024, 15:45
On September 19, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade will travel to Russia to participate in the XX International Muslim Forum. The event, themed "The Path to Peace: Dialogue as the Basis for Harmonious Coexistence," will take place in Moscow on September 21. The visit is at the invitation of the Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin.
-
- 18 September 2024, 15:37
Economist and PhD candidate at Istanbul University Fazil Gasimov has been on a hunger strike for 97 days at the Penitentiary Service Medical Facility. On September 17, he was visited by representatives from the Baku office of the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to his lawyer Rovshan Rahimli. The lawyer stated that the Penitentiary Service is applying pressure on Gasimov to end his hunger strike.
Leave a review