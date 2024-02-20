Azerbaijan has sent another batch of electrical equipment to Ukraine
On February 20, another batch of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment was sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan reported. The humanitarian cargo consists of 670 thousand meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 26 transformers and transformer substations. The equipment will be delivered by 25 heavy trucks and is intended to restore the supply of electricity to settlements affected by military operations.
This is the fifth batch of humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated July 17, 2023 on the allocation of electrical equipment to Ukraine for $ 7.6 million; 3.3 million meters of electrical cables and wires have already been sent to Ukraine, as well as 72 transformers and complete transformer substations.
1 comment
Natalya Belitser
2024-02-20
Sincere gratitude to friendly Azerbaijan! We acknowledge and greatly appreciate your support! All the best to your people and your country!