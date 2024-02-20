Is Armenia preparing to limit the powers of Russian border guards?
Public and political structures in Armenia have increasingly begun to raise the issue of the need for Russian border guards to leave the country. In particular, the issue of the inadmissibility of the presence of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSS) border guards at Yerevan Zvartnots airport and at the border checkpoint in Meghri is being raised.
This is also explained by the fact that the border guards of the FSS of the Russian Federation have access to the Border Electronic Management System of Armenia illegally. This system contains personal data of citizens of the Republic of Armenia and other persons crossing the state border of Armenia.
In this regard, a public organization called the Union of Informed Citizens of Armenia has come out with the statement that using access to the Border Electronic Management System, "the FSS of the Russian Federation organized a kidnapping on the territory of Armenia and no person is immune from illegal actions of Russian law enforcement agencies as long as they have access to the Border Control System electronic control of Armenia".
The talk is about "illegal" access to the personal data of hundreds of thousands of Armenians of a foreign state; therefore, the Union of Informed Citizens called on the Armenian authorities to "block" the access of the border troops of the FSS of the Russian Federation to the country's Electronic Border control System.
In the last 24 hours, a series of arrests of believers took place in various cities of Azerbaijan, messages on social networks. A representative of the Muslim Unity Movement confirmed to Turan that there are members of this organization among the detainees. The reason for the detentions, the names of the detainees and the places of their detention are not disclosed. Law enforcement agencies do not comment on these reports.
The role of Azerbaijan in global energy processes was the topic of the Azerbaijani-American discussions held at the Atlantic Council in Washington, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote about this on his account on the social network "X" on Tuesday.
On February 20, another batch of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment was sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan reported. The humanitarian cargo consists of 670 thousand meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 26 transformers and transformer substations. The equipment will be delivered by 25 heavy trucks and is intended to restore the supply of electricity to settlements affected by military operations.
Five non-governmental organizations of Azerbaijan have proposed the creation of the "Fair Environment Initiative-COP29" to draw attention to the problems of civil society, human rights and the environment in the country. "COP29 will be the first global conference held on the territory of Azerbaijan after the restoration of territorial integrity. Holding COP29 in Azerbaijan is of great importance for the country from a political and economic point of view, in addition to environmental issues. However, there are many problems in Azerbaijan related to civil rights and the environment.
