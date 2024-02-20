Is Armenia preparing to limit the powers of Russian border guards?

Public and political structures in Armenia have increasingly begun to raise the issue of the need for Russian border guards to leave the country. In particular, the issue of the inadmissibility of the presence of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSS) border guards at Yerevan Zvartnots airport and at the border checkpoint in Meghri is being raised.

This is also explained by the fact that the border guards of the FSS of the Russian Federation have access to the Border Electronic Management System of Armenia illegally. This system contains personal data of citizens of the Republic of Armenia and other persons crossing the state border of Armenia.

In this regard, a public organization called the Union of Informed Citizens of Armenia has come out with the statement that using access to the Border Electronic Management System, "the FSS of the Russian Federation organized a kidnapping on the territory of Armenia and no person is immune from illegal actions of Russian law enforcement agencies as long as they have access to the Border Control System electronic control of Armenia".

The talk is about "illegal" access to the personal data of hundreds of thousands of Armenians of a foreign state; therefore, the Union of Informed Citizens called on the Armenian authorities to "block" the access of the border troops of the FSS of the Russian Federation to the country's Electronic Border control System.