  • Wednesday, 21 February 2024
  Meeting in Munich, presidential elections and PACE sanctions: Talk to British expert Thomas de Waal at 21:00 in "Çətin sual"
Meeting in Munich, presidential elections and PACE sanctions: Talk to British expert Thomas de Waal at 21:00 in "Çətin sual"

Talk to British expert Thomas de Waal in "Çətin sual"

Difficult question

  • The Cabinet of Ministers has been approved... Difficult question
    • 16 February 2024, 23:04

    The Cabinet of Ministers has been approved...

    As President Ilham Aliyev takes the oath of office following early presidential elections, Azerbaijan stands at a pivotal moment in its political history. The dissolution of the Cabinet of Ministers adds another layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative, prompting speculation about the prospects for change within the government and broader implications for the country's governance.

  • The President took the oath of office. The Cabinet of Ministers has resigned. What are the expectations? Difficult question
    • 15 February 2024, 21:40

    The President took the oath of office. The Cabinet of Ministers has resigned. What are the expectations?

    The swearing-in ceremony of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 14 at the Milli Majlis, followed by the dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers, has ignited speculation regarding the future course of the government. Analysts and political commentators are contemplating the expectations from the president and the potential for personnel changes within the government in light of these developments.

  • What lessons should society learn from the tragedy of the Akhmedov family? Difficult question
    • 14 February 2024, 22:05

    What lessons should society learn from the tragedy of the Akhmedov family?

    The recent horrific events in the Khatai district of Baku have sent shockwaves through Azerbaijani society, sparking widespread discussions about mental health, treatment options, and the tragic consequences of untreated illnesses. The murder of five family members by Ahmed Akhmedov has reignited the debate on the adequacy of mental health care in the country.

  • Can tensions increase on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border? Difficult question
    • 13 February 2024, 22:35

    Can tensions increase on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border?

    Recent skirmishes near the Azerbaijani-Armenian border have reignited concerns over regional stability, prompting speculation and analysis from political commentators. The exchange of fire resulted in casualties on both sides, with the Armenian Defense Ministry reporting the deaths of four soldiers and injuries to others. In response to perceived provocations, Azerbaijan initiated a retaliatory operation, destroying an Armenian combat post allegedly responsible for shelling Azerbaijani positions.

Встреча в Мюнхене, президентские выборы и санкции ПАСЕ: Беседа с британским экспертом Томасом де Ваалом в "Çətin sual"


