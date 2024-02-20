Unveiling the Legacy of Vitold Zglenitsky: A Pioneer in Azerbaijan's Oil and Gas Sector

In a tribute to the indelible contributions of Vitold Zglenitsky, a Polish engineer whose innovative spirit reshaped Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector, the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Baku proudly presented his biography, "Polish Nobel: Miner, Geologist Vitold Zglenitsky (1850-1904)." Authored by Andrzej Jan Khodubski, the book serves as a beacon illuminating the life and achievements of this remarkable figure. The book, presented today at the Museum of the History of Azerbaijan, was translated by Samir Sattarov, head of the Department of the Institute of Literature of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

A graduate of the Warsaw School of Economics and the Mining Institute in St. Petersburg, Zglenitsky's professional journey led him from the shores of Poland to the bustling cityscape of Baku, where he dedicated himself to revolutionizing oil extraction methods. His visionary insights laid the groundwork

for modernization in the industry, with pioneering concepts such as drilling platforms and innovative technologies enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Zglenitsky's groundbreaking research extended beyond terrestrial landscapes, as he ventured into the depths of the Caspian Sea in search of hydrocarbon reserves. His tireless efforts earned him the moniker of the "father of Baku oil," symbolizing his instrumental role in propelling the city's oil industry to new heights of prosperity.

Beyond his technical prowess, Zglenitsky's philanthropic endeavors left an enduring imprint on the social fabric of Baku. From financing waterworks to supporting the construction of the city's first Roman Catholic Church, his legacy transcends the realm of industry, embodying a spirit of compassion and civic responsibility.

In a testament to his unwavering commitment to education and charity, Zglenitsky bequeathed the proceeds from his oil fields towards the advancement of science and the betterment of society. However, the upheavals of World War I and the Russian Revolution thwarted the realization of his philanthropic vision, as his charitable fund faced challenges and deprivation in the tumultuous aftermath.

Polish Ambassador Rafal Poborski in Azerbaijan noted the important contribution of Zglenitski, as well as other Polish figures who worked in Azerbaijan at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, and made an invaluable contribution to the development of Azerbaijani-Polish relations, the rapprochement of the Polish and Azerbaijani peoples.