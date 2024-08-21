Azerbaijan to host approximately 80,000 guests at COP29

Azerbaijan is preparing to host approximately 80,000 guests at COP29, including a delegation from Armenia. Over 50 heads of state and government have already confirmed their participation in the conference to be held in Baku this November, Elnur Soltanov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy and the Secretary-General of COP29 told the Anadolu Agency.

According to Soltanov, one of the primary goals of COP29 is to assist developing countries. "Approximately 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions come from the African continent. However, Africa is the continent most affected by climate change. Financial support must be provided to developing countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change. Currently, climate financing amounts to about $100 billion, and serious negotiations are underway to increase this amount. We hope that a decision on this matter will be made at COP29," he noted.