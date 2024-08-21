  • contact.az Contact
  American educators conduct summer language school in Qusar  region
American educators conduct summer language school in Qusar  region

American educators conduct summer language school in Qusar  region

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

American educators conduct summer language school in Qusar  region

From August 7-10 and 12-15, a Summer Language School called "Global Village" took place in the village of Imamgulukend, Qusar  region, with the participation of American educators.

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan reported that the project was led by Critical Language Scholarship recipient Matt Schultz and Fulbright Scholar Edward Morgan, taught teamwork and leadership skills to 80 rural youth. Cultural Affairs Officer Randy Cole and Alumni Coordinator Lamiya Suleymanzada shared American culture and stories with the campers.

In addition to the students specializing in English studies from ADA University and Azerbaijan University of Languages, the camp also involved 10 student volunteers from rural schools. The school volunteers actively participated in various camp activities, developing their leadership qualities and improving their English language skills.

