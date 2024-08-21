Expert: 'In Azerbaijan, a family with three children, not five, should be considered a large family'

In recent years, both the number of children and large families have decreased in Azerbaijan. According to official data, in 2023, the number of children under the age of 14 in the country was 2.216 million. Last year, the number of children decreased by 36,000 compared to 2022.

Over the past 15 years, the number of families with four or more children has decreased by more than 16,000. According to the latest statistics, there are currently 110,470 such families in Azerbaijan.

In Azerbaijan, a family with five children is considered a large family. However, in many countries, including former Soviet republics, a family with three children is considered large. One of these countries is Russia. In Russia, large families are entitled to tax benefits, a payment of 450,000 rubles (8,345 manats) to pay off a mortgage, free land allocation, cash payments, and other privileges.

In France, as part of a state program called the "Big Family," large families are provided with tax benefits and subsidies. Families with four children almost do not pay taxes.

In Sweden, large families receive benefits, and the amount increases depending on the number of children. At the same time, such families are given special vouchers for food products, and the state covers the costs of preschool institutions for large families.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told "Turan" that over the past five years, the amount of benefits for large families has increased by 3.5 times to 105 manats: "Currently, more than 12,000 children receive this social benefit, and the number of women receiving this benefit is over 2,600. Additionally, a one-time social benefit of 500 manats has been set for each newborn child."

It was also emphasized that for children under the age of one in low-income families, a benefit of 100 manats per child is provided: "The amount of this benefit has increased by 82 percent over the past five years."

Economist Rashad Hasanov told Radio Azadlıq that currently, the only support mechanism for families with five or more children is a monthly benefit of 105 manats per child and a five-year reduction in the retirement age for parents: "No one would take the risk of increasing the number of children in the family for 105 manats... The demographic situation is worsening by the day, and the problem will become more severe by 2060."

The expert believes that the support mechanisms are very weak: "We propose the payment of benefits based on a referential approach according to the number of children. Increasing the amount of the benefit for each additional child is one of the mechanisms that has been tested worldwide to promote larger families."

Hasanov believes that the approach to large families should change, and a family with three children, not five, should be considered large: "Since 2008, the concept of a 'large family' in Ukraine has been applied to families with three children. By adopting this approach, the accessibility of the current benefit mechanism for large families in Azerbaijan can be improved."

He believes that children's protection programs should not only consider demographic aspects but also social, human capital development, and healthy life considerations.