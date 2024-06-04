Azerbaijan to increase gas exports to 24 billion cubic meters and help small countries

Implementation of the Shah Deniz project enabled Azerbaijan to eliminate the gas shortage inside the country and began exporting it to neighboring countries and Europe, Ilham Aliyev said.

"This year our gas exports will exceed 24 billion cubic meters. Today, eight countries import Azerbaijani gas," the head of state said, speaking on June 4 at the opening of the international exhibition "Oil and Gas of the Caspian Sea" and "Energy and Green Energy" within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

"The geography of our supplies will continue to expand, we are actively negotiating with a number of countries," he continued.

At present, Azerbaijan is actively implementing projects in the field of green energy and renewable energy resources, taking into account the potential of the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions liberated from occupation.

"After the liberation of these territories, we commissioned hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 270 megawatts. Within three to five years, we will bring this figure to 500 megawatts. 1 gigawatt of renewable energy will save 500 million cubic meters of gas. By the end of 2027, Azerbaijan will receive 2 gigawatts of renewable energy resources and this is just the beginning," Aliyev said.

Touching upon the upcoming COP29 conference, Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is experiencing the climate change, and in particular, the lowering of the Caspian Sea level every year.ear.

"We must take this very seriously and will do everything possible to build new dams and reservoirs," Aliyev said.

"We are also actively working with small island developing states and planning to create a special fund to support them. If the climate change is problem for Azerbaijan, then in these island states it threatens their existence," the head of state added.