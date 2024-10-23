Azerbaijan Updates Regulations for Electronic Signature Services
Azerbaijan Updates Regulations for Electronic Signature Services
The Azerbaijani government has introduced significant amendments to the regulations governing electronic signature services, aimed at enhancing the security and accessibility of these services for both individuals and institutions.
The changes were approved in a decree by the Cabinet of Ministers, revising the 2006 decision on "Rules for the Provision of Certification Services, Issuance of Certificates, and Management of the Register." The updated rules stipulate new protocols for using biometric identification in remote services and streamline procedures for data sharing between accredited certification centers and government bodies.
Key updates include the introduction of biometric identification for remote service users, ensuring that individuals’ identities can be securely verified without physical presence. Accredited centers will store biometric data and video materials for auditing purposes, further bolstering the security of electronic signatures.
Additional amendments focus on ensuring compliance with international standards, such as the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) guidelines, for both the creation and verification of advanced electronic signatures. These measures are expected to facilitate the widespread use of secure digital authentication methods across public and private sectors.
The decree, signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, aims to reinforce Azerbaijan’s digital infrastructure by promoting secure and efficient electronic transactions.
Politics
-
- 24 October 2024, 13:20
The BRICS summit continued in Kazan on Thursday. The ‘BRICS friends’ countries were seated near the round table at the plenary session in alphabetical order. Therefore, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were next to each other.
-
- 24 October 2024, 12:23
Speech delivered by Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit
-
- 24 October 2024, 10:58
The Biden administration on Wednesday for the first time confirmed that it had been 'seeing evidence' of North Korean troops' presence in Russia — possibly to join Moscow’s war against Ukraine, a move that the White House said would have ramifications for both Europe and Asia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 23 October 2024, 20:35
A terrorist attack occurred in front of the building of a Turkish aerospace company that produces combat drones and fighter jets on Wednesday evening. According to media reports, the attack was carried out on the TUSAŞ aircraft factory in Ankara. Shots and explosions were heard, A Haber reports.
Leave a review