Azerbaijan Updates Regulations for Electronic Signature Services

The Azerbaijani government has introduced significant amendments to the regulations governing electronic signature services, aimed at enhancing the security and accessibility of these services for both individuals and institutions.

The changes were approved in a decree by the Cabinet of Ministers, revising the 2006 decision on "Rules for the Provision of Certification Services, Issuance of Certificates, and Management of the Register." The updated rules stipulate new protocols for using biometric identification in remote services and streamline procedures for data sharing between accredited certification centers and government bodies.

Key updates include the introduction of biometric identification for remote service users, ensuring that individuals’ identities can be securely verified without physical presence. Accredited centers will store biometric data and video materials for auditing purposes, further bolstering the security of electronic signatures.

Additional amendments focus on ensuring compliance with international standards, such as the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) guidelines, for both the creation and verification of advanced electronic signatures. These measures are expected to facilitate the widespread use of secure digital authentication methods across public and private sectors.

The decree, signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, aims to reinforce Azerbaijan’s digital infrastructure by promoting secure and efficient electronic transactions.