‘Cüzdan’ got licence
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has granted ‘Cüzdan’ company a licence for the right to carry out activities of electronic money organisation. This is reported on the CBA website.
The licence is issued in compliance with the 'Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems', the report says.
‘Assessment of other organisations, which have applied for a payment services licence, is currently ongoing,’ the CBA said in a statement.
The CBA had earlier granted 'A-Solutions', 'United Payment', 'Modenis', 'Pashapay', 'Mobile Payment Solutions', 'Paysis', 'Pulpal,' 'K Group', 'Greentek Group', 'Goldenpay', 'Mrau' and 'Payriff e-money services', while 'Token Azerbayan', 'Global Innovations', 'DRAKARIS', 'Multi Solutions', 'M. A.X Systems Plus', 'Cibpay', 'Fizza Pay' and 'Kabox' were granted perpetual licences to act as a payment organisation, and the processing centre 'Azərikard' to act as organisation of electronic money and operator payment system.
Thus, the number of organisations licensed in this area has reached 22.
