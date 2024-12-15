Azerbaijan-Vatican Relations Deepen

Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, head of the Caucasian Muslims Office, met Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, on Friday to discuss bilateral ties. Pashazade highlighted the growing depth of Azerbaijan-Vatican relations, initiated by late Azerbaijani leader Heydar Aliyev and continued by President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

“Azerbaijan-Vatican relations, established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, further developed under President Ilham Aliyev, and advanced through the efforts of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, have reached an exemplary level,” said Pashazade. He underscored key milestones such as Pope Francis' 2016 visit to Azerbaijan and mutual exchanges fostering interfaith dialogue.

Pashazade also addressed Azerbaijan’s post-conflict restoration efforts, citing the reconstruction of mosques and churches in areas previously damaged during the conflict with Armenia. “The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, under the leadership of Mehriban Aliyeva, continues restoration work in liberated areas. Visitors to Karabakh can witness the state’s dedication to preserving religious and cultural heritage, including mosques, churches, and ancient Albanian Apostolic churches,” he noted.

Archbishop Gallagher praised Azerbaijan’s interfaith tolerance and commended President Aliyev’s initiatives in fostering Vatican-Azerbaijan relations. He expressed his gratitude for the warm relations and the spirit of cooperation between the two states.

The meeting concluded with an official reception.

As Catholics in Baku prepared for Christmas during Advent, a special Mass was held at the Holy Mary Catholic Church, led by Archbishop Gallagher. The ceremony was attended by Vatican representatives, including Bishop Vladimir Fekete, Apostolic Nuncio Marek Solczynski, and local clergy.

During his sermon, Gallagher emphasized the importance of faith and unity, acknowledging Azerbaijan’s role in fostering interfaith harmony.

On Dec. 14, as part of his visit, Archbishop Gallagher participated in the consecration of land for a new Catholic church to be built in honor of Pope John Paul II. The ceremony, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organized by Baku City Executive Authority, marked a significant step in Azerbaijan-Vatican cooperation.

Officials attending the event included Sultan Mammadov, head of the Foundation's International Relations Department, Ramin Mammadov, Chair of the State Committee for Religious Associations, and other dignitaries. Archbishop Gallagher also reviewed the church’s architectural plans.

The project, initiated by a May 1, 2024 decree, allocates 0.17 hectares in Baku’s Yasamal district for the church’s construction.