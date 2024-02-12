Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed dissatisfaction to EU Ambassador with EU Monitoring Activity in Armenia
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed dissatisfaction to EU Ambassador with EU Monitoring Activity in Armenia
Head of the European Union (EU) delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mihalko was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on 12 February.
According to the Foreign Ministry, Mihalko was informed of Baku's "serious concern" over the activities of the EU Monitoring Activity to Armenia (EUMA), which "contradict the agreements reached".
"This mission, contrary to its stated objectives--promoting regional stability and building trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia-- has been widely used as an instrument of anti-Azerbaijani propaganda."
The mission has essentially become a conduit of "binocular diplomacy", facilitating the organisation of visits to border regions by various European officials as well as unofficial delegations.
"All such visits are used to spread anti-Azerbaijani hatred and replicate unjustified Azerbaijanophobia," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry believes.
The fact that "binocular diplomacy" is observed at a time when the calm reigns along the border and Azerbaijan and Armenia are implementing serious confidence-building measures is of particular concern, the MFA wondered.
The recent case of an attempted illegal border crossing through EUMA's areas of responsibility casts a shadow over the tasks of the Confidence Building Support Mission.
The Azerbaijani MFA urged the EU to take all necessary measures to ensure that the EUMA on the territory of Armenia acts strictly as a neutral, civilian and unarmed mission and refrains from taking steps against the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan or its security interests," the Azerbaijani MFA concluded.
Recall that in early February Azerbaijani media reported about the detention at the border of a Czech citizen trying to cross into Azerbaijan from the Armenian side. The same sources reported that the man was a member of the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia.
* The EU mission was sent to Armenia in October 2022 after armed clashes and heavy casualties occurred on the border of the two countries. Azerbaijan refused to host the EU mission.
- 12 February 2024, 17:55
On February 12, at 13:37, the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces near the village of Nerkin-And in the Gafan region opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani border guards in the village of Kollugyshlag in the Zangilan region. As a result, a border guard, Private Khalilzadeh Parviz Agakishi oglu, was wounded the pro-government media of Azerbaijan reported in the evening on February 12. It is noteworthy that there is no such message on the website of the State Border Service of the country. The media that published this message refer to the State Civil Service.
- 12 February 2024, 16:37
The health of the chairman of the Movement for Democracy and Prosperity of Azerbaijan, economist Gubad Ibadoglu, remains serious. His brother Ghalib Togrul said that in recent days, Gubad's health has deteriorated again. "After another examination, he was diagnosed with polyneuropathy and prescribed 10 days of intravenous transfusions, followed by a month of drug treatment. He lost a lot of weight in 7 months under arrest, stress and lack of clean air," said the brother of the oppositionist.
- 12 February 2024, 15:05
In a released report today, the Council of Europe's anti-money laundering body, MONEYVAL, urges Azerbaijani authorities to bolster efforts in combating money laundering (ML), the financing of terrorism (TF), and financing of proliferation, particularly focusing on preventive measures and supervision.
- 12 February 2024, 13:29
Armenia has provided Azerbaijan with 8 maps of minefields in previously occupied territories. This was reported by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) on 12 February. The transferred documents are mainly records of mined areas along the Murovdagh ridge in the Kelbajar region.
