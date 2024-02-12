Warm weather to continue until Thursday

On Tuesday, February 13, warm weather without precipitation will remain in Baku and Absheron. It's foggy in places. Wind is south-eastern, moderate. Air temperature at night is +4+7, during the day it will be +11+16.

No precipitation is expected in the regions. In the lowlands at night +3+ 8, during the day it will be +17+ 22. In the mountains at night 0 +5, in the daytime +8+13.

According to forecasts, such abnormally warm weather will continue in Azerbaijan until Thursday.